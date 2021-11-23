More than Half of Students in Govt Schools Lack Parental Support for Studies: ASER Report

As many as 57.5 per cent of students studying in government schools lack parental support in their studies, reveals the 16th Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2021. The study states that only 42.5% of children of government schools get the desired attention from parents towards their studies, whereas for kids studying in private schools the percentage is 72.5.

It was noted that the greatest decline in support of children occurred in class 9 or above. The percentage of children enrolled, who are supported to study at home, dropped from three-quarters in 2020 to two-thirds this year.

In Jharkhand, as compared to 2020, more textbooks were provided to students this year. As per the study, books were made available to 89.8 per cent of the students enrolled in government schools of Jharkhand this year, while only 77.1 per cent of the children in 2020 were provided with textbooks. As far as the private schools are concerned, in 2020, 71.6 per cent of children were able to buy books, and this year, 85.2 per cent of children bought books.

Jharkhand is only above Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Karnataka in terms of providing books to children. Apart from textbooks, additional educational material through the WhatsApp group, the Digi School app was also made available in Jharkhand.

The ASER report revealed that there has been an increase in tuition fee across the country and Jharkhand was no exception. Only in Kerala, the tuition fees were not increased. An increase in tuition fee for all classes in government as well as private schools were also witnessed. The proportion of children of less-educated parents taking tuition has increased by 12.6 per cent, while only 7.2 per cent of children of parents, who are educated, opted to take tuition.

The ASER 2021 report was prepared on the basis of the telephonic survey, which was conducted in rural areas of 581 districts across the 25 states and 3 union territories. The survey was held between September and October, and as many as 76,706 households, 7,299 schools in 17,184 villages were covered.

