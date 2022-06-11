Mother of 2 Cracks Maharashtra HSC After Years of Gap in Studies

Jyoti Lokhande, who is the mother of two, has cleared the Maharashtra HSC board exam 2022 announced on June 8. Unfortunately, she lost her husband due to COVID-19, and appeared for the exam this year. She cleared it with 51.67 per cent. She had to drop out of school after she got married in 2009 but on her husband’s insistence, she resumed her education.

Maharashtra Education Minister Prof Varsha Eknath Gaikwad hailed the achievement of Jyoti. Sharing her story in a tweet, the minister has applauded the efforts of all such students who defied the odds in their way and overcame the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to clear the HSC exam.

“Like her, many of our students have done well despite the challenges of the pandemic. I salute their determination,” tweeted Gaikwad while sharing Jyoti’s feat.

The courage & resilience of our students who took the Std 12 Board exams is exemplary. One such student is Jyoti Lokhande, a mother of two, who had resumed studies after a gap on the insistence of her husband.Unfortunately he died of Covid but she persevered, scoring 51.67% marks pic.twitter.com/21U7L38EZe — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 9, 2022

Despite facing ups and downs in her life, Jyoti was determined to pass her Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) HSC examination. The woman took care of her children, aged mother-in-law, and differently-abled sister-in-law along with her studies.

Speaking to a local Marathi newspaper, Jyoti said that she wanted to be an inspiration to her two children. Her highest scores came in subjects including Marathi and Accountancy. She secured 63 out of 100 marks. Jyoti hoped the HSC results will open the door for a brighter future.

The Maharashtra board recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.22 per cent in its HSC or class 12 results. While the success rate was down from last year’s record 99.6 per cent passing percentage, it still remained more than it was during the pre-pandemic years’ level.

Students will be able to collect a printed copy of their mark sheet from their respective colleges from June 17 onwards. A total of over 14.85 lakh students including 8.17 lakh boys and 6.68 lakh girls had appeared for the HSC board exams conducted earlier this year from March 4 to April 7.

