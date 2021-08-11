Mother, Son Duo Clear Karnataka SSLC Together

A duo of mother and son have cleared the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam together in Hassan district.

CN Theertha, 34, and her son BR Hemanth cleared the exams that were held on July 19 and July 22 at the same time. The two belong to Lakshmipura village in Sakleshpura taluk.

Theertha had discontinued her studies when she was in class eight and decided to attempt the exam this year with her son as a private student. She took the exam at Ranganath High School at Ballupete in Sakleshpur. Hemanth was a student at Sri Malleshwara High School at Valalahalli.

The son scored 562 out of the total 625 and his mother scored 235 marks.

The results were announced in Bengaluru on Monday, August 9. As many as 99.9 per cent of students cleared the exam this year. While the pass percentage among boys was 100 per cent, among girls it is 99.99 per cent. Over 8.7 lakh students registered for the exam this year.

While 1,28,931 students passed with A+ grade, 2,50,317 students passed with A grade, 2,87,684 students with B grade and 1,13,610 students with C grade. As many as 157 students scored 100 per cent of the total 625 marks. A total of 289 students scored 623, and two students scored 622. A total of 449 students scored 621 and 28 students scored 620.

Last year, out of 8.40 lakh students, only 71.80 per cent passed the exam. Out of the total students who have passed, 77.74 per cent were girls and 66.41 per cent were boys. Only 6 students had scored full marks. In 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 73.70 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here