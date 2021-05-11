Mount Carmel School is Now COVID Care Facility, Aims at Encouraging Other Private Players

The Mount Carmel Schools, Dwarka has been converted into a COVID care with the provision of 100 oxygen beds. The dean of Mount Carmel Schools, Dwarka, Michael Williams converted his school into a Covid care facility and named it after his father VK Williams who lost his battle against Covid-19 last week.

William is now working on getting more schools run privately onboard. The facility with 100 oxygen beds, trained staff is admitting patients showing mild symptoms to help them attain 92-level oxygen, “which is the requirement in almost 70 per cent of Covid patients,” said Williams.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM of Delhi tweeted: “Mount Carmel School, Dwarka has converted its auditorium into a makeshift 40-bed hospital having medical staff, oxygen concentrators, and other medical facilities. A very kind gesture by the private school when it has lost its chairman to Covid just two weeks back.” (sic).

Mount Carmel School, Dwarka has converted it’s auditorium into a makeshift 40 bed hospital having medical staff, oxygen concentrators, and other medical facilities.A very kind gesture by the Pvt School when it has lost its chairman to Covid just two weeks back. pic.twitter.com/UeuvNyiLl6 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 10, 2021

Since the pandemic outbreak in Delhi, public schools have been converted into isolation or quarantine centers for the Covid-19 patients, but no private school had opened its premises for covid care in New Delhi. With this, Mount Carmel becoming the first private school to open as a Covid care facility, that too with oxygen beds, it is expected to inspire others too.

The decision to convert the school campus into a Covid care facility was taken during a monthly church meeting. About 100-150 people from different churches who meet every month to pray had last month come under the unofficial banner Delhi Movement deliberated on doing more than providing food for Covid care.

He added, “Seeing the situation persisting in Delhi we decided to contribute more than just offering food and other things. The basic thing was to open an oxygen bed hospital, which we started yesterday,” he said. “And if it works we will get all the other schools involved,” said Williams.

Their friends from South Korea and North East are willing to contribute services as well as equipment, he informed.

“We will assess the situation, and depending upon when we gather, we will ask other private schools to join in and make the blueprint for it. There is nothing difficult here, in fact, Delhi government itself issued a circular inviting all schools –private as well – for the fight against Covid.”

Now depending on the data they gather in a week, the Delhi movement members “will encourage other minority-run private schools to come on board and open up as covid care facilities,” said Williams.

