Moved After Watching Kashmir Files, Karnataka Institute Owner Offers Free Education to Children of Kashmiri Pandits

An educational institution in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka has announced that they will provide free education for children of Kashmiri pandits who had been displaced from their homeland and had settled elsewhere in the country. The institution, Ambika Mahavidyalaya in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, which has come forward to offer education quota to the children of Kashmiri pandits, made the announcement at a press meet at Puttur on Saturday.

The institution’s convenor Subramanya Nattoj said, he was moved by the plight of Kashmiri pandits after watching the film ‘The Kashmir Files.’ He added that he visited Jammu and after studying their situation, took the decision to impart free education to the children of all displaced Kashmiri pandits.

He has chalked out a plan to provide free education from class 6 to graduation for Kashmiri students. He has also announced a free hostel facility for them. The cost of a student’s education at the institution will be around Rs 80,000 and the facilities to be provided will cost Rs 50,000 a year. All these will be provided free for children of Kashmiri pandits, he said. Nattoj said four children of Kashmiri pandits have already been admitted to the institution.

This is not the first college in Karnataka which is offering education quota to Kashmiri pandits. In the past, some colleges in the state have also come forward to offer quota for Kashmiri pandits

At the central level, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), also offers quotas for children of Kashmiri migrants as well as Kashmiri pandits or Hindu families who are living in the Valley will get concessions in college admissions.

Special concessions for wards of Kashmiri Migrants & Kashmiri Pandit/ Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrants) living in Kashmir Valley for admission in Higher Educational Institutions from AY 2020-21 onwards.Details👉https://t.co/fvPd3GnDyE@EduMinOfIndia @HMOIndia @PIBSrinagar pic.twitter.com/JraoAzNvSz — AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) October 8, 2020

The notice that was issued in 2020 read that these students will get a relaxation in cut-off up to 10 per cent as well as the number of seats will be increased up to 5 per cent in each course for them. Reservation of at least one seat in merit quota in technical or professional institutions is also mandatory for these students. The policy for the same was implemented from the academic year 2020-21. A similar quota is also offered in medical admissions as well.

