Moving Court on Appointment of Teachers Affects Future of Students: West Bengal CM

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday came down heavily on those who take a legal course to challenge the appointment process of teachers, saying it affects the future of thousands of students. Earlier in the day, the Calcutta High Court stayed the appointment process of 14,500 teachers initiated by the School Service Commission for upper primary schools in West Bengal.

Mentioning that she does not want to comment on a matter which is sub judice, the chief minister said that a similar practice of approaching courts was noticed in the Food department whenever a corrupt ration shop dealer was removed from the panel. ”I am noticing one thing, especially in Bengal, that people are going to court whenever there is a recruitment of teachers. But those who are doing it are not doing the right thing, Anybody can knock on the doors of judiciary. But people must not play with the future of students,” Banerjee said at the secretariat.

The chief minister expressed doubt whether those, who approach the judiciary every time there is a move to appoint teachers, are well-wishers of students. ”For the last two to three years, people were not getting appointments. Who are these people who are moving court? Are they well-wishers of students and friends of the society? ”While giving appointments, I do not judge whether ’A’, B or C is getting it… We readied everything to provide jobs to the teachers and suddenly there is a court case,” she said.

The chief minister alleged that similar things are happening in the food department. ”I will not interfere in judicial matters, but will request the judiciary to please look into the future of students,” she said.

Hearing a petition alleging that prescribed rules were not followed in conducting the appointment process, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Wednesday ordered the interim stay on the appointment process of teachers of upper primary schools for which a list of candidates to be interviewed was published by the education department.

