MP: 4 Indore Schools Sealed for Not Administering Vaccine Doses to 547 Students

Four private schools in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh were sealed on Monday till further orders for not administering a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the 547 eligible students studying there, an official said.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said special camps have been organised to vaccinate children in the 15-18 age segment in all private and government schools here. Indore happens to be the worst coronavirus-hit district of MP with a caseload of 1,98,833, including 1,427 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the decision on reopening schools in the state will be taken after consultation with experts and review of the COVID-19 situation. The state government had on January 14 ordered the closure of schools and hostels for Classes 1 to 12 till January 31 in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases at that time.

The CM, while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state on Saturday, said COVID-19 cases were coming down in the state, including major cities like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. Very few coronavirus patients are admitted to hospitals. The decision on opening schools will be taken after considering the COVID-19 situation in other states. Experts will be consulted. Schools will be opened only after full deliberation, Chouhan said.

