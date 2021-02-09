MP Bhoj University to Start New Study Centres at 134 Govt Colleges Across Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University (MPBOU) will soon be opening as many as 134 new study centres in government colleges. Higher Education Department, Madhya Pradesh, informed the same through a tweet on their social media handle. DHE, MP tweeted that the MPBOU has been permitted to open its new study centres at various government colleges. The contracts to build the new study centres at the respective colleges will be announced in a formal ceremony on February 16. The ceremony will be organised at Minto Hall, Bhopal in the presence of principals and registrars of the respective colleges. The programme will be attended by officials of state higher education, secretaries, the principals and registrars of all the Universities.

As per the Public Relation Department of Madhya Pradesh, the programme will be supervised by MPBOU vice-chancellor Dr Jayant Sonvalker. He will also discuss the framework, roadmap as well as the allotment of projects. At present Madhya Pradesh BOU has study centres at 277 colleges across the state.

MP Bhoj University was established in 1991 with an aim to promote higher education in the rural and underprivileged areas of the state. The varsity offers admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including B.A, B.Sc, BCA, BBA, B.Com, M.Sc, M.Com, MSW, MA, MLIS and MCA on the basis of merit of qualifying exams. The study has regional centres at 11 cities - Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain, Chindwara, Hoshangabad, and Barwani.

The varsity also offers admission to various PG Diploma and B.Ed courses. It also conducts entrance exam for admission to B.Ed and M.Ed programmes.

Meanwhile, MPBOU is currently conducting B.Ed and D.El.Ed counselling 2020 for the candidates who have qualified the entrance exam. Today is the last date for the document verification process. The varsity will further release the seat allotment list on February 17.