MP Board 10th, 12th Question Papers Had Errors, Students to Get 'Bonus Marks'

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), Bhopal has found that at least six subjects including both classes 10 and 12 to have errors in their question papers. Most of the errors have been reported in the class 10 mathematics question paper. In addition to this, many other exams including class 12 chemistry also had wrong questions along with other subjects.

The MP board has issued detailed guidelines for the evaluation staff. According to the MPBSE officials, students will get marks for questions that were wrongly mentioned in the question paper. While evaluating teachers will keep note of the erroneous questions.

The evaluation process has already started for both classes 10 and 12 board exams from Saturday, March 5. MPBSE board exams evaluation process is scheduled to conclude on March 15.

As many as 30,000 teachers are on evaluation duty. These teachers will be responsible for checking one crore copies of 18 lakh students who took the Madhya Pradesh Board exams.

To ensure safety, security, and a fast result, Madhya Pradesh Board has asked teachers to upload marks given to students in online mode. This is aimed at ensuring a fast computation of schedule. The MPBSE 10th, 12th result is likely to be declared in May first week or April end. The exact dates are yet to be announced.

MPBSE had conducted board exams amid covid-19 precautions. This year, the timing of the MPBSE exams was also changed. The board exams were held from 10 am to 1 pm. Usually, exams were conducted from 9 am to noon. The MPBSE class 10 theory exam was held for 80 marks and class 12 theory for 70 marks. The remaining marks will be given based on students’ performance in practicals and internal assessments.

MPBSE has also released the examination date sheet for classes 9 and 11. Starting from March 16, the exams for class 9 will go on till April 12. The exams for class 11 will be held between March 16 to April 13. All exams will be conducted in the morning shift between 8:30 to 11:30 am. Students will have to report to their allotted halls by 8 am and, no entry shall be permitted after 8:15 am.

