MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Know Date & Time Update, When & Where to Check Marks

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon announce the result for over 13 lakh students who are awaiting their class 10 and class 12 board exam results. The results will be declared at the official website, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpbse.nic.in.

While many reports are claiming that MPBSE will release the result today. It is very unlikely for the results to be out today. The board has not yet announced any result dates. Usually, the result dates are announced a day or two ahead of the final declaration.

In the past two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the results were delayed and were announced in July for both the 2021 and 2020 batches. Before the pandemic, the same was announced in May. This year, the board is likely to announce one of the fastest results in recent time and declare the same by April-end or latest by May first week. Efforts are being made to announce the result by April end. While the sources suggest it could be out by April 25, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results with News18.com. Students will be able to check their detailed marks by filling in the box below -

The results will be announced via an online mark sheet. The mark sheet will have detailed subject-wise marks, total marks, and percentages. Students need to verify all details and in case of any error, they need to get it rectified at the earliest.

To pass MPBSE board exams, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks. Last year, MP Board passed all students who registered for class 10 and class 12 board exams. Thus, this years’ pass percentage will be lower than last year. Here is a look at pass percentages over the year

Year 12th Pass Percentage 2021 100% 2020 68.81% 2019 72.27% 2018 72.27% 2017 67.8%

Year 10th Pass Percentage 2021 100% 2020 62.84% 2019 61.32% 2018 66.54% 2017 49.9%

This year’s board exams had many errors. At least six subjects including both classes 10 and 12 have errors in their question papers. The MP board has issued detailed guidelines for the evaluation staff. According to the MPBSE officials, students will get marks for questions that were wrongly mentioned in the question paper. While evaluating teachers will keep note of the erroneous questions.

