MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams from June 20

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the state 10th and 12th supplementary exam in June. While the 12th exam will start on June 20, the class 10 exam will commence from June 21. Candidates will have to apply for the supplementary exam at the official website of the MP board at mpbse.nic.in. The examination fee per subject is Rs 359.

Supplementary exams for all subjects will be held on June 20 between 9 am to noon, according to the board’s public relations officer Mukesh Malviya. Meanwhile, the supplementary exams of class 10 will be conducted between June 21 to 30, also from 9 am to noon. The supplementary exams of the class 12 vocational course will be held from June 21 to 27 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Students who will be appearing for the supplementary exam will be given a photocopy of the answer sheets. They can use it to check and calculate their marks. They can do so till May 13. Students who have failed the exam this year, can opt for the Ruk Jana Nahi scheme by the state government and apply for the state open board, if they do not want to waste another year.

MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP Board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MP Board supplementary exam online application form

Step 3: Register yourself. Fill in the required details

Step 4: Select the paper you will be appearing for

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the copy for further use

The MPBSE board exam results were declared on April 29. Almost 9 lakh students had appeared for the 12th exams and nearly 10 lakh for class 10 board exams. The pass percentage for class 12 is 72.72 per cent and for class 10, it is 59.54 per cent. Candidates needed to score of a minimum of 33 per cent mark overall as well as separately in theory and practical exams to clear the board exams.

