MP Board 10th Result 2020 Declared Today at mpresults.nic.in: List of Websites Apart from Official Portals
MP Board Result 2020 | Around 11.5 lakh students had registered for MPBSE Class 10 board examinations this year. Those appeared can check their results at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and several other websites.
Representative Image
MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10 board results 2020 today at 12 noon at mpresults.nic.in. Students were eagerly waiting for the release of the 10th board results that suffered a delay due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent countrywide lockdown. Around 11.5 lakh students had registered for MPBSE Class 10 board examinations this year.
The MPBSE Class 12 result will be declared in the third week of July, according to the official. Students will be able to check their MPBSE 10th board results 2020 by visiting several websites.
Students can directly check their MP Board 10th Result 2020 on News18
Candidates or parents can check the official results of MPBSE Class 10 2020 at these websites:
1. mpbse.nic.in
Here are the steps following which you can follow to check your MP Board 10th results:
- Step 1: Type in the websites or directly click on the links given above
- Step 2: You will come across a web page that asks for details like your roll number
- Step 3: Fill in the required details and click submit
- Step 4: You will be redirected to another page where you will receive the mark sheet
- Step 5: Download the mark sheet for preservation purposes
Earlier, the MP Board Controller had said that the hard copies of the mark sheets for both Class 10 and 12 board exams would be distributed once schools re-opened across the state.
The MP board exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but were postponed due to the lockdown. After this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had decided to cancel all pending exams owing to the increasing Covid-19 cases in the state.
Following this officials were directed to pass all the students.
