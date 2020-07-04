MP Board 10th Result 2020 Declared Today at mpresults.nic.in: List of Websites Apart from Official Portals

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10 board results 2020 today at 12 noon at mpresults.nic.in. Students were eagerly waiting for the release of the 10th board results that suffered a delay due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent countrywide lockdown. Around 11.5 lakh students had registered for MPBSE Class 10 board examinations this year.

The MPBSE Class 12 result will be declared in the third week of July, according to the official. Students will be able to check their MPBSE 10th board results 2020 by visiting several websites.

Candidates or parents can check the official results of MPBSE Class 10 2020 at these websites:

1. mpbse.nic.in

2. mpresults.nic.in

3. results.gov.in

4. examresults.net

5. indiaresults.com

