MP Board 10th Result 2020: MPBSE 10th Result Out at mpbse.nic.in; How to Download Marksheet

MP Board Class 10th 2020 | Nearly 11.5 lakh students appeared for MP Board Class exams this year. Students can check their 10th board results at mpbse.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2020, 12:37 PM IST
MP Board 10th Result 2020: MPBSE 10th Result Out at mpbse.nic.in; How to Download Marksheet
(Image: PTI)

MP Board 10th Result 2020 | As Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2020 was released today at 12 noon at mpbse.nic.in, several students are worried how they will get their 10th board marksheet for future use as schools across the country are closed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Students require a Class 10 marksheet to apply in other schools to pursue a stream of their choice. Usually, marksheets are distributed by schools a few days after declaration of the result, however, the situation is different this year.

Follow the latest updates on MP Board 10th Result 2020 on News18 live blog.

This year, those who appeared for MP Board Class 10 exams will have to wait to obtain marksheets as schools will only provide it after the pandemic situation normalises in the state.

Students can directly check their MP Board 10th Result 2020 on News18

Currently, Class 10 students will only be able to get an online marksheet after the announcement of MPBSE 10th result 2020. The Class 10 marksheet will contain name, roll number, father’s name and marks obtained by a student in each subject.

If students find any discrepancy in the Class 10 marksheet, they are advised to immediately contact their respective school or authorities concerned.

MPBSE MP Board Class 10th 2020: How to download marksheet

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of MP Board at mpbse.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in

  • Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 result

  • Step 3: Login using roll number

  • Step 4: Marksheet will display on screen

  • Step 5: Download it

This year, some papers of Class 10 had to be cancelled in light of the rising cases of COVID-19. The MP Board decided to assess students in the scrapped papers based on their performance in examinations conducted.

Nearly 11.5 lakh students appeared for MP Board Class exams this year. Last year, more than 11 lakh students took Class 10 papers and the result was declared on May 15. Around 63 per cent students passed Class 10 exams in 2019.

The evaluation of answer sheets of Class 12 will reportedly be completed soon and the result for higher secondary is expected to be declared by the end of July.

