MP Board 10th Result 2020: MPBSE Announces Class 10 Result Today at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th Result 2020 Date | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) today announced the result date of Class 10 board exam at 12pm. This year, nearly 11.5 lakh students had registered for MPBSE 10th board exam. The MP Board exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but could not be completed due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided to cancel all pending papers due to continuous surge in Covid-19 cases in the state and directed the board officials that "students will get the remark ‘pass’ on their mark sheets for all cancelled exams". Once the much-awaited MP Board Class 10 results are announced, the students can check them on MPBSE board's official websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Students can directly check their MP Board 10th Results below:

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the MPBSE Class 12 examinations is underway and the results are expected to be out by the end of July. This year, over eight lakh students had sat in the MP Board 12th exams which were concluded on June 15.

Last year, overall pass percentage of MPBSE Class 10 was 61.32, while 72.37 was for Class 12.