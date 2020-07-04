MP Board 10th Result 2020 Released Today at mpbse.nic.in: How to Download MPBSE Class 10 Admit Card

MP Board Result 2020 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the MP Board Class 10 result 2020 today at 12 noon. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the papers of Class 10 could not be conducted. Hence, the MP Board decided to give marks in the cancelled papers on the basis of the examinations held. Those who appeared for MP Board Class 10 exam will be able to check their result on the official websites of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

To check MP Board 10th result 2020, students need a roll number, for which they have to refer to their admit card.

Students, who have got admit cards, can check the result by entering roll number. There is nothing to worry about in case a student has misplaced or lost it as the admit card can be downloaded easily from the official website of MP Board.

How to download MP Board Class 10 admit card

Step 1: Go to the MP Board website at mpbse.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 admit card

Step 3: Enter application number and click on submit button

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Around 11.5 lakh students has appeared for MP Board Class 10 exams this year. Taking into consideration the prevailing situations, MP Board Class 10 result 2020 will be announced only through online mode.

Last year, more than 11 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 exams and the overall passing percentage was 63.89.

The evaluation process for Class 12 will also reportedly be completed soon. MP Board Class 12th result 2020 is expected to be declared by the end of July. More than eight lakh students appeared for MP Board Class 12 exams. The papers of Class 12 were also deferred due to the pandemic, but the pending exams were conducted in June.