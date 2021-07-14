MP Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: MPBSE to Declare Result at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the result of class 10 board exam results today at 4 pm. Registered students can check their marks — mpbse.nic.in. Before checking the results, students must their admit cards or hall tickets nearby as they will need the roll number for checking the MPBSE class 10 result.
This year, the exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The MP Board decided to evaluate the students on the basis of their internal assignments and pre board marks. As per the evaluation formula, 50 per cent weightage will be giiven to the pre board, 30 per cent to the unit tests and 20 per cent weightage to the internals.
In order to pass class 10, each student must get 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as get an overall score of 33 per cent. Students not happy with their marks can opt for the written exam to be conducted at a later date after the pandemic situation normalises.
MP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Over 8.93 lakh students had received their Class 10 results under MP Board in 2020. Meanwhile, the MP special board exams will be conducted from September 1 to 25.
