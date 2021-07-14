MP Board 10th Result 2021: Direct Link to Download, MPBSE Matric Result

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be releasing the HSC class 10 results, today, July 14 at 4 pm. The result will be uploaded on the official website of MPBSE — mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in as well as at news18.com. Once the result is updated, students can access their results by using their registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

MPBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE updates

Over 8 lakh students are expected to check their results today, to cut ahead of the queue and check marks without any delay, students can directly check their score with news18.com. To do so, one needs to fill from given below, when result is out you will get your marks displayed

This year, the MPBSE class 10 exam was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, the students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance internal assessments and pre-boards. 50 per cent weightage will be given to pre-boards, 30 per cent to unit tests, and 20 per cent weightage to internals.

MPBSE class 10 result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘MP Board class 10 result 2021’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details as mentioned on the MPBSE class 10 admit card

Step 4: MP class 10 result 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the MPBSE class 10 result 2021

The students need to secure at least 30 per cent marks to obtain a pass certificate in the Madhya Pradesh board exams. In 2020, a total of 135960 students have taken the MPBSE class 10 exam, out of which, 96095 students passed.

