MP Board 10th Result 2022 Soon: Know new Changes, Where to Check Results, Pass Percentage

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to release the MP board 10th result 2022. The MP Board 10th result will likely to be declared by April-end or May beginning. This year there were a lot of firsts for the MP board exams from new exam pattern to marking scheme.

MP board results are usually released within a month after the completion of the examination. This year, the MPBSE 10th board exam was conducted from February 18 to March 10. This time, the delay in the announcement of results could be due to the errors in the 10th question papers. Most of the errors were in the mathematics paper of class 10. The board has decided to give grace marks to students in these papers.

MP Board 10th Result 2022: Websites to Check Marksheet

Once the result will be released, the MPBSE result will be available on the official websites. Candidates will need their application number and password to check the results. Here are the websites where candidates can check the results.

The board exam result 2022 will be available on:

— mpbse.nic.in

— mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 10th results: Marking Scheme

This year the Madhya Pradesh board authorities had changed the marking scheme for class 10th boards. From this year, while 80 marks will be allotted to theory subjects, the remaining 20 marks will be for practical and project works. For subjects with practicals, 70 marks will be given to the theory portion and 30 marks will be allotted for practical assessments.

MP Board 10th results: Pass percentage

As per MPBSE’s marking provision, the candidates are evaluated out of 100 marks in each subject. While 80 marks are awarded on the basis of theory paper, the rest 20 are given on the basis of performance in project work or practical conducted during the academic year.

Candidates need to score of a minimum of 33 per cent mark in total as well as separately in theory and practical exams to be declared passed. The passing mark for the theory paper of MP Board is 25 whereas, in practicals, it is eight, as per rule.

MP Board 10th results: What Happened Last Year?

Last year, Madhya Pradesh Board recorded the highest ever pass percentage with all students who appeared for the exam passing it. Due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic last year, the MP board examination for classes 10 had to be cancelled. Candidates were evaluated based on internal assessment and the board recorded a 100 per cent result.

The passing percentage of candidates who had appeared for MP Board class 12 exams in 2019 was 72.37 per cent whereas for class 10, it was just 61.32 per cent.

MP Board 10th results: Extra chance to submit practicals, internals

This year new provisions have also been made for the 10th boards. The MP Board had given an extra chance to the schools to submit the details of the practical and internal assessment marks of 10th classes. The schools which had not submitted the details of marks for practical and internal assessment of classes 10th had to submit them by April 10.

MP Board 10th results: Pre-Board Exams in Take-Home Mode

The pre-board exams were held in the take-home mode this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The class 10 exams were held from January 20 to 28. Students were called to schools in different slots and they were given question papers and answer sheets ahead of the exams. They had to solve the exams at home as per the given schedule and submit the answer booklets back to the schools. To ensure that students do not have to visit the campus multiple times, 2-3 question papers were provided to the candidates at the same time.

MP Board 10th results: Exam Pattern Changed

MPBSE introduced the new pattern as proposed in the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The question paper of both the classes had 40 per cent objective questions, 40 per cent subjective and the remaining 20 per cent analytical type. Earlier, only 25 per cent of the questions used to be objective.

