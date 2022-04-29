MP Board 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: MPBSE SSC Result at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Read more

online. Students will be able to check results at mpbse.nic.in. mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and news18.com. A direct link to check the score will be available at News18.com.

To pass their board exams, students need to score at least 30 per cent marks. Further, since the theory and practical exams are divided into two sections, the students need to pass both theory and practical aspects of the exam separately. Students can expect their pass percentage to drop this year as last year all those who took the exam were promoted to the next class based on an alternative assessment.

MPBSE is the second among state and central educational boards to have announced results this year. Not only 10th but also the 12th results will be announced today. The result comes at a fast speed this time, much ahead of the central boards including CBSE, CISCE etc. Only Bihar Board has announced its results so far. This could also be possible as MP Board has for the first time held its final exams in February. Usually, the boards are held much later.

