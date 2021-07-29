MP Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: MPBSE to Have 100% Pass Percentage

CHANGE LANGUAGE
MP Board MPBSE 12th Result LIVE Updates: Mark sheet will be available at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mponline.gov.in, as well as news18.com.

News18.com | July 29, 2021, 10:42 IST
mpbse, mpbse 12th result, mpbse.nic.in, mp 12th result, mp board, mp board hssc result, mponline.gov.in, mp fast, indiaresult.com, mp board result, education news

Event Highlights

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result LIVE Updates: Over 7.5 lakh students will get their Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) 12th or HSSC results today. State Education Minister will declare the results at noon. The link to download the mark sheet will be available at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mponline.gov.in, as well as news18.com.

This is the first time that the MP Board is announcing results without holding any exam. Marks will be given to students based on their scores in class 10. Best of five of class 10 will be calculated as MP Board 12th Result, this means, students can expect to achieve a 100% pass percentage – another first for MP Board.

Last year, 68.81% of students had cleared the exam while in 2019, as many as 72.37 per cent of students had cleared the exam. This year, the MPBSE will not release the merit list considering the exams have not been held, thus, toppers will not be announced.

Read More
Jul 29, 2021 10:42 (IST)

MPBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check marks

Students can check their marks by following these steps - 

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using admit card/roll number
Step 4: Result will appear, download

Jul 29, 2021 10:40 (IST)

MPBSE 12th result 2021: What will be the evaluation criteria

Now, students will be assessed based on their class 10 scores. The best of five marks obtained by a student in class 10 will become the percentage of marks in class 12 as well. This is expected to increase the pass percentage as well as number of A+ scorers.

Jul 29, 2021 10:35 (IST)

MPBSE to have 100% Pass percentage, here's why

The MP Board had decided to declare results based on class 10, 11, and 12 scores, however, since the current batch was promoted without exams from class 11 to 12 in 2020 because of the pandemic, many schools did not have the detailed marks for class 11. Thus board decided to use only class 10 as marking criteira. Since all students have passed class 10, it is likely that all those who registered will now be promoted to next class. Thus a 100% pass percentage

Jul 29, 2021 10:32 (IST)

MPBSE 12th Result 2021 Direct Link

 

Jul 29, 2021 10:03 (IST)

MP Board 12th Results 2021: Websites to check results

Students will be able to check their score at - 
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.nic.in
- mponline.gov.in
- news18.com.

Jul 29, 2021 09:41 (IST)

MPBSE 12th Result Today

The MP Board or Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the results for class 12 today. The results will be announced by the state education minister at noon. This will be the first time that the Board is declaring results without conducting exams.

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result at mpbse.nic.in (Image by Shutterstock / Representational)

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result LIVE Updates: To pass the MPBSE 12th exams, students need to obtain 33 per cent marks. Considering the evaluation is based on class 10 score, all students who had paid the fee and registered for the exams are expected to pass.

