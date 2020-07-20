MP Board 12th Result 2020 Date: MPBSE Class 12 Results Expected This Week in Madhya Pradesh at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 12th Result 2020 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare MP Board Class 12 Board Result 2020 this week. However, the exact date and time for the declaration of MPBSE 12th Result has not been made official yet. Once announced, students can check their Madhya Pradesh 12th Results 2020 at official websites such as mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. This year, over eight lakh students had sat in the MP Board 12th exams which were concluded on June 15 after being halted mid-way due to coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Hindustan Times, MPBSE Principal Secretary Rashmi Arun Shami had said that the Class 12 board results will be announced in the third week of July. As we have entered the third week of July, students can expect the announcement of their MP Board 12th Result 2020 anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh board had already declared the MP Class 10 result on July 4 in which 62.84 per cent students passed.

MP board 12th Result 2020: Here's how to check scores once announced -

Step 1: Click on mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, tap on 'MP Board Class 12 Examination 2020' link

Step 3: Enter details mentioned on admit card and then click on 'submit' button

Step 4: MP 12th result 2020 will appear on screen

Last year, overall pass percentage of MPBSE Class 12 was at 72.37 per cent.