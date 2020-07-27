MP Board 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: When and Where to Check Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Results at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Date and Time Confirmed | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board 12th result 2020 on July 27 (today) on its official website at mpbse.nic.in. The official notification says that the MP Board class 12 results would be released at 3pm on the official website of the MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The result 2020 for Madhya Pradesh Board students can be checked on the afore-mentioned official websites and directly on News18 portal.

Once the class 12 results are officially announced, students who had taken the MPBSE 12th examination will be able to check their MP Board 12th results online at News18 Portal. Students are advised to pre-register on News18 portal so that they receive an SMS alert as soon as the MP Board 12th results are released. The SMS notification will have a direct link to check the MPBSE Class 12th results.

MP Board 12th Result 2020: How to Check on Official Website

Step 1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ MP Board 12th result 2020”

Step 3. Enter the credentials and login

Step 4. The MP Board 12th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

Step 5. Download the MP Board class 12 results and take its print out for future references.

Madhya Pradesh MPBSE 12th Result 2020: How to Check via SMS

To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2020:

SMS - MP12 (space) ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Earlier Principal Secretary of school education Rashmi Arun Shami had reportedly said that the MP 12th Result 2020 will be announced in the third week of July.

On July 4, Madhya Pradesh board haD declared the MP Class 10 result 2020. The overall pass percentage stood at 62.84 per cent.

This year, over eight lakh students had sat in the MP Board 12th exams in over 3,682 centres across the state. The pending exams which were conducted keeping safety protocols in mind were concluded on June 15. Initially, the examinations were to be held in the month of March but got postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Madhya Pradesh Board

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh is the board of school education in Madhya Pradesh. The MPBSE is a government body responsible for undertaking all the administrative and policy-related decisions for the stateӳ education system at the school level. The Board executes various activities like prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations etc