MP Board 12th Result 2020 Date: Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Class 12 Results Expected Next Month at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 12th Result 2020 | It seems that the students who appeared in MP Class 12 Board Exams 2020 will have to wait a little more for the declaration of their MPBSE 12th Result 2020. If reports are to be believed, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce MP Board Class 12 Board Result 2020 in the month of August. Once announced, students can check their Madhya Pradesh 12th Results 2020 at official websites such as mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. This year, over eight lakh students had sat in the MP Board 12th exams which were concluded on June 15. Initially, the examinations were to be held in the month of March but got postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Quoting an official from the MPBSE board, NDTV has reported that the much-awaited MP Class 12 Results 2020 will be released next month.

However, earlier, according to the Hindustan Times, MPBSE Principal Secretary Rashmi Arun Shami had said that the Madhya Pradesh Class 12 board results will be announced in the third week of July.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh board has already declared the MP Class 10 result on July 4 in which 62.84 per cent students have successfully passed.

MPBSE 12th Result 2020: Here's how to check scores once announced -

Step 1: Click on mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, tap on 'MP Board Class 12 Examination 2020' link

Step 3: Enter details mentioned on admit card and then click on 'submit' button

Step 4: MP 12th result 2020 will appear on screen

Last year, MPBSE Class 12 result was announced on May 15 and overall pass percentage was at 72.37 per cent.