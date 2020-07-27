MP Board 12th Result 2020 Date: MPBSE Class 12 Results in Madhya Pradesh Today at mpresults.nic.in

MPBSE 12th Result 2020 Date and Time | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) confirmed that MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be declared on July 27 (Monday). The results for class 12 board exams will be released on the official website of the MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. Over eight lakh students who are anxiously waiting for their results are advised to keep their admit cards handy to refer to the vital information such as their registration number gthat are required to be enetered at the time of the result-checking procedure.

This year, students had appeared for the examinations across 3,682 centres in Madhya Pradesh. The pending exams which were conducted keeping safety protocols in mind were concluded on June 15. Initially, the examinations were to be held in the month of March but got postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

MP Board 12th Result 2020: How to Check

Step 1: Click on mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, tap on 'MP Board Class 12 Examination 2020' link

Step 3: Enter details mentioned on admit card and then click on 'submit' button

Step 4: MP 12th result 2020 will appear on screen

Earlier Principal Secretary of school education Rashmi Arun Shami had reportedly said that the MP 12th Result 2020 will be announced in the third week of July.

On July 4, Madhya Pradesh board haD declared the MP Class 10 result 2020. The overall pass percentage stood at 62.84 per cent.