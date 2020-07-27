MP Board 12th Result 2020 Declared at mpbse.nic.in, mpbseresults.nic.in: 68.81% Pass; How to Check

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2020 Released | The Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 12 Result 2020 has been announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. The MP Board Result 2020 for close to eight lakh students was announced via a press conference led by Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, who revealed that Kushi Singh has emerged as the topper of this year. The MP Board 12th Result 2020 is now available on these websites mpbse.nic.in, mpbseresults.nic.in, mbpse.mponline.gov.in, examresults.com, indiaresults.com and news18.com. All students will be able to access their scorecard by typing in the credentials mentioned on their admit card and registration number.

After checking the MPBSE 12th Result 2020, students should download the provisional mark sheet for the time being as the original marksheet will be issued by the board later in the month.

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Statistics

Total passing percentage 68.81%

Passing percentage for boys 64.66%

Passing percentage for girls 73.40 %

Candidates should cross check the details mentioned on the mark sheet with that of the admit card. Apart from the marks obtained, the mark sheet carries the name of the student, school name, father’s name and date of birth. Incase of any of the above mentioned details didn’t match please contact the officials immediately.

MP 12th Board Result 2020: How to check marks

Step 1: Open your preferred search engine

Step 2: Type the name of the official website

Step 3: Right click on the active result link

Step 4: Enter basic information

Step 5: Hit the view result box

Step 6: MP 12th Result 2020 is here

For the academic year 2019-20, the MP Board Class 12 Exam was scheduled to take place between March 2 and 31. However, the spread of deadly coronavirus led to MPBSE scheduling the pending exams from June 9 to 16. The exams were held only for subjects that might help students to score well for higher education. These include higher mathematics, geography, book- keeping and accountancy, horticulture, biology, economics, business economics, and political science, among others.