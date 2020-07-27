MP Board 12th Result 2020 Date: Madhya Pradesh Board to Declare MPBSE Class 12 Results Today at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Date and time | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) said that it will announce the MP Class 12 Board Result 2020 on Monday (July 27, today). Earlier Principal Secretary of school education Rashmi Arun Shami had reportedly said that the MP 12th Result 2020 will be announced in the third week of July. However, the declaration of MPBSE 12th Results 2020 got delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

As the announcement of MPBSE 12th Results 2020 is expected soon, here are few things that the students, who had appeared for MP Class 12 Board Exams this year, should know -

1. Date and Time: The Madhya Pradesh Board is expected to announce MP Class 12 Board Result 2020 on July 27. The MPBSE Board has officially confirmed date and time of results declaration.

2. Where to Check: Students waiting for their MPBSE 12th Results 2020 are advised to keep their admit cards ready as it will be required for the details mentioned on it at the time of checking their scores online. Once declared, the much-awaited results would be made available at board's official websites such as mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

3. How to Check: Students can check their MP 12th Result 2020 through online mode.

Here's how to check -

Step 1: Click on mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, tap on 'MP Board Class 12 Examination 2020' link

Step 3: Enter details mentioned on admit card and then click on 'submit' button

Step 4: MP 12th result 2020 will appear on screen

4. Number of Students Appeared for Exam: This year, over eight lakh students had sat in the MP Board 12th exams in over 3,682 centres across the state. The pending exams which were conducted keeping safety protocols in mind were concluded on June 15. Initially, the examinations were to be held in the month of March but got postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

5. MP 10th Board Result 2020 Declared: Madhya Pradesh board has already declared the MP Class 10 result 2020 on July 4 in which 62.84 per cent students have successfully passed.

6. Last Year's Performance: Last year, MPBSE Class 12 result was announced on May 15 and overall pass percentage was at 72.37 per cent.