MP Board 12th Result 2020 at mpbse.nic.in: List of Websites to Check MPBSE Class 12 Results Today

MP Board 12th Result 2020 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the MPBSE Class 12 Results 2020 today at around 3pm. The result will be available on various websites as well as on SMS service. The MP Board will be declaring the MPBSE Class 12 Results 2020 for all the three streams – Arts, Commerce and Science. The result will be announced by Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar in a press conference. All students can check the MPBSE Intermediate Result 2020 on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board at mpbse.nic.in.

Students can also check their results by directly registering here:

In addition to it, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also announced to resume the laptop scheme for top scorers from this year. On Sunday, Chouhan announced that all the meritorious students will receive Rs 25,000 to buy laptops. The scheme can be availed by students in both, regular as well as self-taught class of 2019-20 batch.

मध्यप्रदेश के मेधावी विद्यार्थियों को लैपटॉप प्रदाय करने की योजना पुनः प्रारंभ की जा रही है। इसके अंतर्गत सरकार द्वारा मेधावी विद्यार्थियों को लैपटॉप क्रय करने के लिए रु. 25 हज़ार की प्रोत्साहन राशि एवं प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदान किया जाएगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 26, 2020

MP Board 12th Result 2020: List of websites -

All students as well as their parents can also check results at mpbseresults.nic.in, mbpse.mponline.gov.in, examresults.com, indiaresults.com and news18.com.

This year, the MP Board Class 12 Exam was scheduled to take place between March 2 and 31. However, the spread of deadly coronavirus led to MPBSE scheduling the pending exams from June 9 to 16. The exams were held only for subjects that might help students to score well for higher education. These include higher mathematics, geography, book- keeping and accountancy, horticulture, biology, economics, business economics, and political science, among others.

Meanwhile, the MPBSE had announced Class 10th Result 2020 on July 4. This year, the board achieved 62.84% passing percentage in MP Board Matric Result 2020.