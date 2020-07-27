MP Board 12th Result 2020 at mpbse.nic.in: How to Check Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 12 Results via SMS

MP Board 12th Result 2020 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board 12th result 2020 today. Once announced, the MPBSE 12th Results for all three stream - Arts, Science and Commerce - can be accessed through the board’s official website mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The MP Board Result 2020 will be released at 3PM today. Students are advised to keep all the necessary documents handy as they will be asked to enter basic information to access the result page. At times due to heavy traffic, the official page takes time to load. So if students are facing such an issue then they can access their scorecard via SMS service.

Students can also check their MP 12th Results 2020 by directly registering here:

Follow News18 Live Blog for all recent updates related to MP Board 12th Results 2020.

Once the results are out the students can also check the same via SMS. For getting the result via text message: type - MP12 (space) ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263.

For checking the result on the official website, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Log on to the websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board Class 12 Examination 2020’

Step 3: Enter your personal details like name, roll number etc and hit the submit tab

Step 4: Make sure that you either download or take a print out of your result so that you have a copy for future reference

More than eight lakh students had appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 examination. The exams began in the month of March, however due to the nationwide lockdown all of them could not be conducted. As a result, the remaining exams were concluded by June 15.

Last year, the class 12 result was announced on May 15 and overall pass percentage was at 72.37 per cent.

Meanwhile on July 4, MP board declared the MPBSE Class 10 result 2020. The overall pass percentage stood at 62.84 per cent.