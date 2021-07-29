MP Board 12th Result 2021 at mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board will declare the class 12 results for over 8 lakh students today. State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the result during a press conference at noon. Once declared, the results will be available at mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students need to keep their admit cards handy to check their scores.

The link to check scores will directly be available at news18.com. To check the score here, students need to fill the form below. Once the result is declared, it will show results before the declaration too students can fill the form and register themselves to get the latest updates.

MPBSE Result 2021: Not Happy with your marks? Here's How to Raise Concerns Since the exams could not be held the MPBSE will declare marks for class 12 based on the basis of the best of five scores obtained by students in class 10 board exams. A formula for calculating class 12 marks were earlier devised by including the marks of class 10th, 11th, and Half-yearly class 12th exams, but was cancelled later as class 11 marks of over 1 lakh students was not available. Students who would not be happy with the marks given to them based on the criteria will have an option to register for special exams. The registration for special exams will be held from August 1 to 10. The exams will be conducted from September 1 to 25. This is the first time that the results will be declared without holding any exams. In 2020, as many as 68.81 per cent of nearly 8 lakh students had passed. In 2019, the pass percentage was 72.37 per cent.

