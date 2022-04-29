MP Board 12th Result 2022 Declared: List of Top Colleges to Apply for in Madhya Pradesh

MP Board 12th Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP Board class 12 results, putting an end to racing hearts and patience of lakhs of students across the state. The pass percentage for class 12 stands at 72.72 per cent this time. Students, who have not yet checked the MPBSE class 12 results 2022 can do so at the official websites at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Once the students have received the results, the next step towards your goal is getting enrolled in a good college. However, many students struggle to find a suitable college to which they can gain admission. Hence, we have compiled a list of the top colleges exclusively in the state.

1- The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University,

2 — Awadesh Pratap Singh University,

3 — Atal Bihari Vajpai Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal,

4 — Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University,

5 — Barkatullah University,

6 — Chhindwara University,

7 — Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya,

8 — Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur,

9 — Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences,

10 — Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya.

NIRF 2021 list of the top 10 colleges in India:

1- Miranda House (Delhi)

2 -Lady Shri Ram College For Women (Delhi)

3 — Loyola College (Chennai)

4 — Xavier`s College (Koklata)

5 — Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira (Howrah)

6 — PSGR Krishnammal College for Women (Coimbatore)

7 — Presidency College (Chennai)

8 — Stephens’s College (Delhi)

9 — Hindu College (Delhi)

10 — Shri Ram College of Commerce (Delhi)

Admission to such universities or colleges is generally conducted through an entrance exam, followed by an interview stage. Nevertheless, some colleges take students solely on the basis of their performance in the 12th board examination. Students who are interested in enrolling in the aforementioned institutions should visit their official websites for detailed information.

MP Board announcing the result today at 1 pm was one of the fastest results to be declared by the board. It is the second among state boards to release the results this year. The first one being the Bihar board. Further, this is the second time in the last 17 years that the result of the MP Board 10th, 12th examinations will be released in the month of April. Earlier in 2008, the 12th result was released on April 28.

