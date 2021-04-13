MP Board Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed till June

The Madhya Pradesh government has postponed the MP Board Exams 2021 till June due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state. The exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted from April 30 for Class 10 and from May 1 for Class 12. The new date sheet, however, has not yet been announced but it is expected to be out in a few days.

Addressing media, MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar had said that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is becoming dangerous and therefore it would not be easy to conduct the MP Board Exams 2021 in such a situation. He has also said that from April 17, students will be able to give the practical examination as per their convenience in 2 or 3 days till May 15.

Meanwhile, schools across the state will remain shut for classes 1 to 8 till June 15.

The state government on April 6, has also provided students of classes 9 to 12 with an option to select the mode of their exams. Students were given the freedom to opt for online or offline exams. Students who opted for offline exams were given answer sheets were asked to write exams from their homes.

Other than the board examination, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has also postponed the Forest Service Examination. The examination was earlier supposed to be held on April 18.

