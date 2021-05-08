MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exams Postponed till Further Notice

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has postponed the practical exams for classes 10 and 12. The exams which were scheduled to begin on May 20 have been deferred till further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not just the practical exams but also the theory exams to be held by the Madhya Pradesh Board have been postponed. The MPBSE has deferred the class 12 board exams till June. The board had also said that it will reconsider holding class 10 exams and consider announcing results based on an “alternative mode of assessment". The final decision on the same is yet to be out. Several other boards including CBSE, CISCE have already announced to cancel class 10 and postpone class 12 exams.

The MPBSE board exams 2021 final decision will impact over 16 lakh students. Each year around 16 lakh appear for MPBSE class 10 and 12 exams. In 2020, about 8.5 lakh students appeared for MPBSE 12th and over 9 lakh had appeared for MPBSE 10th board exams and a similar number is expected to take the exams this year.

Due to the pandemic, MPBSE has made several changes to the exams. Madhya Pradesh Board has not only reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent but has also announced to not have long-form questions this year. The number of MCQs in the MPBSE Board Exams 2021 is also expected to increase. This is not only relaxation for students whose entire academic session is held online but is also in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Currently, no classes are being held for MPBSE. The summer break has been preponed for classes 1 to 9 and 11 and no classes will be held for these students till May 31. Students of Class 1 to Class 8 have been promoted to their next classes on the basis of class projects or internal assessment. MP Board had given an option to students to appear for final exams for classes 9, 11 and pre-boards for classes 10 and 12 in online mode.

