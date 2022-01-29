MP Board Class 12 Exams to Begin on Feb 12; Syllabus Reduced, Pattern Changed

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced that board exams for class 12 students will be conducted from February 17 to March 12, 2022. The board has already issued admit cards and students can download them by visiting the official website of MPBSE - mpbse.nic.in.

The board has also made some changes to the exam syllabus and pattern due to Covid-19 circumstances. The authorities have reduced the syllabus of class 12th by 30 percent. The questions will be objective, subjective and analytical.

The board has said that 30 percent of the total questions in the question paper will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Apart from that, the short answer type questions of 4 marks each will be asked. Students will have to write answers ranging from 120 to 150 words. Under the revised marking scheme by the MP Board, 80 marks have been set for the written examination and 20 marks for practical and project.

MP Board has already released the dates for class 10th, 12th practical examinations. The practical examinations will be conducted in schools from February 12 to March 25, 2022. However, the practical examinations for private students will be held from February 18 to March 20. Along with this, the schools have been instructed to upload the marks of practical examinations online by March 25.

The board has made it clear that the marks of the practical examinations will have to be uploaded online by school authorities. Along with this, the schools have been instructed to record the marks of the students carefully and that after the final update, there will be no modification in the marks.

Last year, the exams were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students were given marks according to their scores in the half-yearly examination.

