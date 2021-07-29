MP Board Class 12 Results Declared: All Pass, College Seats to Increase

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 12 result has been declared by the School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. Registered students can check their results at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. This year, all the students have cleared the exam.

With the class 12 pass percentage at 100 per cent, the state government has decided to increase seats in colleges so that all students get admission in the graduation courses. “We will make sure all the students get admission in colleges,” Parmar said on Thursday after announcing the results.

Parmar also said that the evaluation method used by the state education department has ensured that no student failed the exam this year. Last year, only 68.18 per cent of students had passed the exam.

In total, 52 per cent of students passed the exam in the first division, 40 per cent in the second division, and 7 per cent in the third division. Over 3.43 lakh students from the Science stream cleared the exam in the first division.

A total of 64,206 students from commerce and 54,613 students from arts have cleared the exam.

For preparing the board results, a special evaluation criterion was released by the MP board. The results were prepared on the basis of the best of five marks obtained by the students in class 10. As the board exams were cancelled, no merit list will be released this year. Students, who aren’t satisfied with their grades will be allowed to sit for the written exams in September.

