MP Board Class 12 Results: Evaluation Criteria Not Decided After 12 Meetings

Even after 12 meetings between the Group of Ministers (GoM) and the committee of officials, the evaluation criteria for cancelled Madhya Pradesh board class 12 exams has not been finalized. It has been over 15 days since the State Education Department cancelled the examination due to the situation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and appointed a committee to come up with a formula for allocating marks to students, however, the criteria to award final marks is yet to be decided.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has once again said that the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon finalise a formula for calculating the marks. He, however, did not give any exact date on which the formula will be announced.

The committee is still facing the same problem like how to include class 11 marks in calculating marks of class 12 students for the academic year 2020-21. The students of class 11 in the academic session 2019-20, were promoted to class 12 for the 2020-21 academic session without any examination and schools affiliated with the board marked them “general promotion” due to COVID-19 in the class 11 result in the annual examination column.

The formula for calculating class 12 marks by including the marks of class 10th, 11th and Half-yearly class 12th exams, was cancelled in the first meeting itself.

A committee of experts and GoM has been constituted to prepare the formula for class 12th result. The GoM is considering all the suggestions to prepare the result.

Experts in their suggestion said that the government should prepare the 12th board result on the basis of the marks obtained by students in the annual examination of class 10 and quarterly examination of class 12 .

The suggestions have been given to the GoM. This formula will be implemented after their consent.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the formula to tabulate Class 12 results this year. CBSE has adopted the ‘30:30:40 formula’ — 30 per cent from the Class 10 board, 30 per cent from the Class 11 exam, and 40 per cent from the Class 12 assessment. CBSE had also cancelled the class 12 board examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

