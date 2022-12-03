MP Board Exams 2023: MPBSE Revises Time Table of Class 10, 12 Examination

The dates for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2023 have been revised by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). According to the official announcement, the MP Board will begin the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on March 1 and March 2, respectively. The MP Board Time Table 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 is available at mpbse.nic.in, the board’s official website.

From March 1 to March 27, 2023, the MP Board Class 10 examination will be conducted in the morning session from 9 am to 12 pm. Three hours will be allocated for the exam. The MP Board Class 12 examination will begin on March 2 and conclude on April 1, 2023.

Read | MP Board Exam 2023: Students Yet to Deposit Fees Will be Allowed to Sit for Exam

Candidates who plan to take the exam must arrive at the testing centre one hour before the examination begins. Examinees must arrive at the exam venue by 8.30 AM and no candidate will be allowed to enter after 8.45 AM. The question papers will be distributed by the Board 10 minutes before the exam begins. Candidates can review the additional information from the official website of MPBSE.

Madhya Pradesh State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, earlier on November 5 stated that the Class 10, 12 practical examinations will take place from February 13 to 28 and the Class 10, 12 theory exams would take place from March 1 to 31, 2023. The MPBSE will administer the Class 10 and 12 exams offline in pen and paper mode. The board will shortly publish the full schedule for the Madhya Pradesh board exams 2023 on the websites mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The exams will be held on a full syllabus. The syllabus cut which has been offered for the past two years is unlikely to be implemented this year. To be declared passed in MP Board classes 10 and 12 exam, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. Further, candidates also need to pass practical and theory exams separately.

Read all the Latest Education News here