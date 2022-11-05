MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Exams in March, Datesheet soon

The Madhya Pradesh or MPBSE board exams 2023 will be held in March. The time table will be issued for classes 10 and 12 soon. The practical examinations of 10th and 12th will take place in February only. Unlike previous years, this time in Madhya Pradesh, instead of February, the board examinations will be held in March, school education minister Inder Singh Parmar has announced. Once out, the datesheet will be issued at mpbse.nic.in.

The board of secondary education had issued an order on October 3 to conduct the examinations in February. An announcement was made in the order to conduct class 10th and 12th board examinations from February 13. Now it has been deferred to March and the date will be released soon. This time, more than 18 lakh candidates will appear in the board examinations of class 10th and 12th.

Also read| Madhya Pradesh Medical Colleges to Teach 3 MBBS Subjects in Hindi

The proposal to postpone the exam was placed in a general assembly meeting in which the board members had opposed the conduct of the examinations in February as he examinees would not get enough time to study by then. After the meeting, a decision has been taken regarding the change in the exam date with education minister Parmar.

The exams will be held on a full syllabus. The syllabus cut which has been offered for the past two years is unlikely to be implemented this year. To be declared passed in MP Board classes 10 and 12 exam, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. Further, candidates also need to pass practical and theory exams separately.

Last year, the board examinations were held from February 17 to March 12 due to Covid-19. For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, board examinations were held in February in the year 2022. The class 10th and 12th examinations were taken from February 16. For the first time in the history of 60 years, the experiment of taking examinations in the February was successful.

Read all the Latest Education News here