MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: Class 10 Scores to be Released Today at 12 Noon at mpresults.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 Date and Time | The class 10 results of MP Board students will be announced on July 4 (today, Saturday), an official of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) told News18. The MPBSE officials are scheduled to announce the results for Class 10 board exam at 12 noon. The MP Board results are usually released online on the official websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Nearly 11.5 lakh students had registered for this year's MPBSE 10th examinations. Like most examinations this year, the MP Board exams, too, suffered a delay in completion.

Students can directly check their MP Board 10th Results below:

The Board exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but was postponed due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided to cancel all remaining papers in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The MPBOSE officials were also directed to pass all students. "Students will get the remark ‘pass’ on their mark sheets for all cancelled exams," CM Singh had said.

MPBSE 10th Result 2020: How to Check Online

Follow the steps below to check the scores online: Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter all the details and log in

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will find the subject-wise results

Step 4: Download the result and take a print-out for a future reference

The overall pass percentage of the MPBSE class 10 batch of 2019 was 61.32, while that of class 12 was 72.37.

The MP Board 10th result 2020 can be checked via SMS by following the following procedure:

To check MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020:

SMS - MPBSE10 ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The pass percentage trend of MP Board results for classes 10 and 12 in the last 2 years shows a below 70% marks overall.

The MP Board of School Education was founded in 1965 under the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Act, 1965. It is responsible for making key decisions related to education system in the state. The board constructs syllabus for Class 9th and Class 10th of Madhya Pradesh and conducts three sets of board examinations which includes Class 8th, Class 10th and Class 12th. Candidates residing in parts of MP receive their examination results certificate after successfully appearing for exams set up by the board.