MP Board Reconsidering Holding Class 10 Exams, Final Decision Soon

After announcing the postponement of class 10 exams till June, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is now reconsidering holding class 10 exams altogether. To be in sync with the other boards including CBSE, CISCE the Madhya Pradesh Board too is now discussing holding final year exams for class 10 students. As per the board, several “alternative mode of assessments are being considered". Students can expect a final decision anytime soon.

The MPBSE exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted from April 30 for Class 10 and from May 1 for Class 12. The class 12 exams will now be held in June, the exact dates are not yet announced. MPBSE class 12 date sheet will be released soon “after reviewing the COVID-19 situation," the board said.

In the ongoing academic year, the state has worked with several modes of assessment. For undergraduate and postgraduate exams in MP-based varsities, students were asked to take the exam in an open-book format. MP Board had given an option to students to appear for final exams for classes 9, 11 and pre-boards for classes 10 and 12 in online mode. Students who opted to appear for the exam in the written mode were given a chance to take the exam from home.

In 2020, about 8.5 lakh students appeared for MPBSE 12th exams of which 68.81 per cent had cleared the exams. In MPBSE class 10 exams over 9 lakh had appeared for which 62.84 per cent students have passed the exam.

Apart from the mode of the exam, the paper pattern too has been changed for MPBSE Board Exams. The syllabus for classes 10 and 12 have been curtailed by 30 per cent while the number of one-mark questions or MCQs has been increased from 10 per cent to 30 per cent. This year MPBSE will limit the number of long-form questions. The lengthiest question this year will be for five marks in which students will have to write about 200 words. These relaxations are in line with the suggestions in NEP 2020.

