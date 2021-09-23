MP Board Releases Revised Marking Scheme, Syllabi for Classes 9 to 12 Exams

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) recently released the revised marking scheme for students of classes 9 to 12. The students, who will be sitting for the exams of the mentioned classes in 2022, can visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board at http://mpbse.nic.in/ to check the MPBSE 2022 marking scheme for subjects and each class.

The detailed marking scheme on the board website includes the distribution of marks, the number of questions from each chapter of each subject and class, etc. Simultaneously, the marking scheme also explains the types of questions that will be given, the topics reduced from the MP Board Syllabus 2021-22, and the exam distribution.

Key points of the MPBSE 2021 Marking Scheme:

High school and intermediate school examinations with theoretical subjects will be of 80 marks, while 20 marks will be allotted for practical examinations.

As per the scheme, 70 marks are allotted for class 12 practical subjects in theory and 30 marks in practicals.

Zero per cent of the questions in both class 10 and 12 theory exams will be objective in nature whereas the remaining 40 and 20 per cent will be subjective and analytical in nature.

However, no changes have been made to the marking scheme of the Old Business, NSFQ, and D.El.Ed subjects.

The board mentioned that the students were facing difficulties with the disorder in educational activities due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, in a bid to make it easier for students, MPBSE reduced the syllabi of various subjects for classes 9 to 12. The subjects include Mathematics, Science, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, and Social Science, and as well as for the students of Science, Commerce and Humanities streams too.

