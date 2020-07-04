MP Board Result 2020 Released: MPBSE Declares MPBSE 10th Results at mpresults.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

MP Board Result 2020 Released | After a long delay due to coronavirus crisis, finally the MP Board Class 10 Result 2020 is here. The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board has released the MP Board 10th Result 2020 for over 11 lakh students on these websites - mpresults.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Students will be able to access their marksheet with the help of their admit card details. Once they reach the result declaration page, all will be asked to enter the nine-digit roll number and eight-digit application id to view the MPBSE MP 10th Board Result 2020. So in order to avoid any hassle, all students are advised to keep the above-mentioned details handy and note it down somewhere.

Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to clear the examination. The overall passing percentage should be 33 per cent. Only then a student will be able to clear the examination. In case a student fails to do so then he/she will have to appear in MP Board 10th Compartment examination to clear it. The details regarding the same will be issued by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education soon.

All students are also advised to download their provisional marksheet from the official website of the board for future use. All the hard copies of the MP Board Result 2020 mark sheet will be issued by the affiliated schools once the Covid-19 pandemic situation normalises.

The provisional mark sheet carries details like name of the student, father’s name, school name, registration number, roll number and other details. Students should tally all the details with their admit card and registration id. If there is any error, please contact the concerned officials immediately for help.

On result day due to heavy traffic on the homepage of the official website, it takes time to load and sometimes a message appears on the screen that says the site can’t be loaded. If you such an issue then don’t panic as the MP 10th Result 2020 can also be accessed via SMS.

To check MPBSE Class 10th 2020 result: