MP Board 10th Result 2020 Declared at mpbse.nic.in; Girls Perform Better Than Boys; Check Merit List
MP Board 10th Result 2020: Students can manually check their MP Board HSC Result 2020 by visiting these websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
MP Board 10th Result 2020 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) today declared the MP 10th Board Result 2020. The overall passing percentage for Madhya Pradesh Matric Board Result 2020 stood at 62.84. The examination body has also released a MP 10th Result 2020 merit list. The merit list carries details like number of students who have appeared in the examination, number of students who have cleared the examination, passing percentage among boys and girls, name of the toppers, the name of district that has topped the examination among other information. Students can manually check their MP Board HSC Result 2020 by visiting these websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students please note that due to heavy traffic the websites might take longer time than usual for loading the page. So please wait patiently.
Students can directly check their MP Board 10th Result 2020 on News18
Here are all the details of MP Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020:
Total Number of Appeared students: 8,93,336
Total number of students passed: 56,0474
Overall pass percentage: 62.84%
Total Boys appeared: 4,73,582
Boys pass percentage: 60.09%
Total girls appeared: 4,27,845
Girls pass percentage: 65.87%
Students will be asked to enter roll number and application number in order to view the result. In case a student has entered wrong credentials then he/she is advised to click on the reset button and try it again.
All the affiliated schools will be distributing the marksheets once the final coronavirus pandemic is under control. For the time being, candidates can download the provisional mark sheet. Each candidate should check the basic details printed on the mark sheet carefully. If they find an error get in touch with school authorities without much delay.
MP Board Result 2020: How to download marksheet
- Step 1: Open your preferred browser and enter the name of the website
- Step 2: Now, click on Result tab
- Step 3: Look for MP HSC Class 10th Result - active link
- Step 4: Enter roll number and application number
- Step 5: Tab on view result
- Step 6: Download provisional mark sheet
In order to clear the examination, a student needs to score 33 per cent overall.
