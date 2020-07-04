MP Board Result 2020: MPBSE to Release 10th Results Today at 12 Noon at mpbse.nic.in; Where and When to Check

MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 | Anil Suhchari, the Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), said that the MP Board class 10 results will be announced on July 4 (today) at 12 noon. The Madhya Pradesh Board results are released on its official websites at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in. Hence, class 10 students are advised to visit the official websites after the results 2020 are declared. Students can also check their 10th results by entering their MP Board registration details below.

Approximately 11.5 lakh students have given the class 10 Madhya Pradesh Board examination. However, exams for all subjects could not be held due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Students can directly check their MP Board 10th Results below:

The MP Board 10th result 2020 can be checked via SMS by following the following procedure:

To check MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020:

SMS - MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that the state has declared that the remaining exams will not be conducted due to COVID-19. Students, however, will get the remark ‘pass’ against the subject for which the exam has not been conducted.

Last year, the results for both class 10 and class 12 MPBSE were declared on May 15 at 11am. In 2019, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 61.32, and for class 12 it was 72.37.

The report also mentioned that the evolution process for class 12 board exams is also under way and the students can expect the results by the end of this month.

More than eight lakh students appeared for class 12 Madhya Pradesh Board Exams this year. These exams were held on June 15.

Originally, the board exams had to be held in March but due to the nationwide lockdown they were not conducted.