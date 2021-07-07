MP Board Result 2021: Class 10 Result Expected By July 20

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued a notification regarding the evaluation of class 1o students. The Board has asked all the affiliated schools to make sure that the marks obtained by students should not be more than two-three percent of the average in the last three year.

The board has also set the parameters for the evaluation. The marks will be calculated based on students’ performance in half-yearly exams, revision tests, pre-board exams, and internal assessments. It is expected that the MP Board Class 10 Result 2021 will be announced by mid July.

Inder Singh Parmar, Minister of School Education, has stated that preparations are being taken for the result. By the last week of July, the results for class 12th may be available. As a result, plans are underway to announce the class 10th results between July 15 and July 20.

The results will be released on the official website of the board. Students will be notified once the results are announced. Students can use their log ids to check their score card at http://mpbse.nic.in/.

Students can follow the steps to check their result once announced:

Step 1: Open any browser and type the name of the official website

Step 2: Now, click on the active link for results

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Enter the basic information

Step 5: Click on submit and wait for the page to load

Step 6: Download your scorecard and keep a hard card for future reference

For any discrepancies, students must get in touch with their respective schools immediately.

All students are advised to keep visiting the official website for future updates.

