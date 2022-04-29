MP Board Results 2022: 'May your hard work be fruitful,' CM Wishes MPBSE 10th, 12th Students Ahead of Results

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) 10th and 12th results, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has wished success to nearly 19 lakh students waiting for their results.

Chouhan in a tweet said, “My dear children, results of examinations of MP Board’s class 10 and 12 are to be announced today. I wish you have results as per your expectations. My blessings and good wishes are with you."

State home minister Dr Narottam Mishra also wishes students. He wrote on Twitter, “Dear sons and daughters of Madhya Pradesh, Today #MPBoard 10th and 12th exam result is going to be declared. Wishing you all the very best and blessings for the results of the examination as per your expectation and that all your hard work pay off."

मध्यप्रदेश के प्रिय बेटे-बेटियों,आज #MPBoard की 10वीं और 12वीं परीक्षा का रिजल्ट घोषित होने जा रहा है। परीक्षा के परिणाम आप सबकी अपेक्षा के अनुरूप हों और आप सभी की मेहनत रंग लाए इसके लिए आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं और आशीर्वाद। — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) April 29, 2022

MP Board is announcing one of the fastest results. It is the second board across states to have announced results yet. For MPBSE too, this will be the second time in the last 17 years that the result of the MP Board 10th, 12th examinations will be released in the month of April. Earlier in 2008, the 12th result was released on April 28.

The results of both classes will be announced at the official websites of the board — mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to check the results, once announced. Students will also be able to check their results directly at News18.com

The original mark sheet will be sent to the schools from where students will be able to collect it. The MPBSE conducted the 10th examination from February 17 to March 12 and the 12th examination from February 18 to March 10. This year, around 18 lakh students appeared for the board exams held by MPBSE.

