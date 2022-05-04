MP Board Supplementary Exams: MPBSE Begins Registrations for 10th, 12th Students

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will begin the registration process for the supplementary exam of classes 10 and 12 today. Candidates will have to apply for the exam at the official website of the MP board — mpbse.nic.in. The class 12 exams will be held on a single day on June 20 while class 10 exams will begin on June 21 and continue till June 30.

According to the MPBSE’s public relations officer Mukesh Malviya, the class 12 supplementary exams for all subjects will be held on June 20 between 9 am to noon. Students of class 12 can appear for only one paper. For class 10, the exams will be held between June 21 to 30, also from 9 am to noon. The supplementary exams of the class 12 vocational course will be held from June 21 to 27 from 9 am to 12 noon.

The MPBSE board exam results were declared on April 29. Almost 9 lakh students had appeared for the exams. The pass percentage for class 12 stands at 72.72 per cent and for class 10, it is 59.54 per cent. In MP board class 12 exams, as many as 87,429 students failed while 83,949 will be sitting for the supplementary exams. While a total of 3,55,371 students failed in class 10.

MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP Board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MP Board supplementary exam online application form

Step 3: Register yourself. Fill in the required details

Step 4: Select the paper you will be appearing for

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the copy for further use

MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022: Application fees

Candidates appearing for the MP Board supplementary exam will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 359 per subject. This is applicable for students of both classes.

Students who will be appearing for the supplementary exam will be given a photocopy of the answer sheets which they had written during the board exams to check and calculate their marks. They can do so till May 13. Candidates needed to score of a minimum of 33 per cent mark overall as well as separately in theory and practical exams to clear the board exams. Those who failed can opt for the state open board to save a year.

