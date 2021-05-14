MP Cancels MPBSE Class 10 Board Exams, Results Based on Internal Assessment

The School education department, Madhya Pradesh has canceled the class 12 board exams. Students will be assessed based on their mid-term exams or pre-boards, unit tests, and internal assessment. The decision has been taken due to the increasing cases of coronavirus.

In the assessment system, the pre-boards will get 50 per cent weightage, unit tests will get 30 per cent and internal assessment will get 20 per cent weightage, as per the board. Past performance of schools will also be considered while calculating the result. Past three years’ performance of schools in board results will be considered.

If a candidate fails to obtain the minimum passing marks which is 33 per cent, they will be given grace marks and will be promoted to the next class. Candidates who did not appear for any of the exams throughout the year, including pre-boards or unit tests, will be deemed as unsuccessful and they will have to repeat class 10 and appear or board exams in the next academic cycle.

For candidates who appear for boards in private mode, there is no scope or internal assesment. Candidates will be given marks based on the average of best of five subjects obtained by them in past year. In case a candidate failes to clear an exam, they will be given 33 marks and promoted to next class. In case a student is unhappy with the marks given to them, they can appear for written exams at a later stage.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 12 exams will now be held in June, the exact dates are not yet announced. MPBSE class 12 date sheet will be released soon “after reviewing the COVID-19 situation," the board said.

Last year, over nine lakh candidates had appeared for class 10 exams in MP Board. A similar number of students have reported to appear or the exam this year as well.

