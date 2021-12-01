MP Clerk Took Rs 50,000 Bribe to Clear Retired Teachers Dues, Held

The Economic Offences Wing caught a clerk from the state education department while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 to clear the dues and start pension of a retired teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, an official said on Wednesday. Akhilesh Pagare was caught accepting the bribe amount from the complainant at a bus stand in Kasrawad town of Khargone district on Tuesday, Indore’s EOW inspector Vinod Soni said.

The accused official had asked for the sum to clear the retirement dues and starting the pension of the complainant teacher, he said. The clerk has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

In another news, from Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on Tuesday decided to allocate Rs 1547.45 crore for the construction of six new medical college buildings in the state. The decision was taken by the state cabinet at its meeting chaired by the CM, and the buildings will come up in Mandla, Singrauli, Sheopur, Rajgarh, Neemuch and Mandsaur, a public relation department official said.

The cabinet has given administrative approval of Rs 249.63 crore for Mandla, Rs 258.07 crore for Singrauli, Rs 256.83 crore for Sheopur, Rs 256.55 crore for Rajgarh, Rs 255.78 crore for Neemuch and Rs 270.59 crore for Mandsaur, the official added.

