MP Colleges To Re-Open In August If Everything Remains Normal: Minister

Colleges in Madhya Pradesh are expected to be opened in August if everything remains normal and students only with COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be allowed to take admission and attend offline classes.

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav has said, “All the colleges in the state would reopen in August if everything remains normal. Admission in colleges will be allowed to only those who show a COVID-19 vaccination certificate and it will be necessary to show the same to attend offline class. Colleges will also have to ensure that students and other staff will follow COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines in order to hold smooth functioning of classes and other educational activities.”

Yadav on Sunday said that preparations for the re-opening of colleges are in full swing and a proposal in this regard will be presented to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the cabinet meeting to be held on Monday (Today).

The minister added that the Higher Education Department of State Government is considering the reopening of colleges as there has been an improvement in the COVID situation.

Yadav said that colleges will be opened with 50 percent staff initially. He said that he is hopeful that the admission process in colleges will begin in August.

Earlier on June 23, in a high-level meeting, it was agreed upon that faculties, students and other helping staffs must mandatorily get at least one dose of vaccine before entering the campus.

Time and again, CM Chouhan said that if the vaccination pace remains the same, and COVID situation remains in control, the state will consider opening colleges, coaching centres and cinema halls. On Saturday, the Chief Minister announced the end of the Sunday weekly lockdown in the state, however, night curfew will remain in force.

He said that the Covid-19 situation is in control in the state and 35 districts have zero cases while active cases have slipped below 1,000 mark after a while.

The government is expected to review the COVID situation in July before taking any decision on the reopening of Colleges in the state.

