MP District Legal Aid Officer Offers Jobs for Law Graduates, Salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has invited applications for the post of District Legal Aid Officer (Entry Level) on its official website. The application process will commence on June 25 and conclude on July 24 till 11.55 pm. A total of 14 vacancies has been announced for the above-mentioned post.

The selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

MP District Legal Aid Officer recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational requirement: Candidate needs to have a bachelor degree in law from any recognised university.

Age limit: The candidates must be aged between 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2021. The relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per the government norms.

MP District Legal Aid Officer recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for the official portal of MPHC.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Recruitment/Result’ tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on “online application form/admit card” tab.

Step 4: Next, go for new registration and complete the process. Save the user id and password received on the registered mobile and password.

Step 5: Now, click on ‘Apply online’ tab and re-login.

Step 6: Complete the application form and make payment of Rs 922 as the application fee.

Step 7: Once done, download and save a copy of the filled application form for future use.

Remember to keep scanned copy of a recent coloured passport size photograph, signature, educational certificates, valid id proof and other required documents handy before proceeding to apply for the MP High Court District Legal Aid Officer post.

MP District Legal Aid Officer recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection process for the post will be conducted in two stages - stage 1 will be an online exam and stage 2 will be an interview. The online exam will have 200 objective questions from law, general studies and social sciences and computer and general English. Each question will be of one mark.

